A 46-year-old bicyclist from Jacksonville died the evening of Oct. 23 when he was struck by a sedan while riding northbound on U.S. Highway 19 north of State Road 54 in Pasco County.
A Florida Highway Patrol report said the bicyclist was riding in the center lane of U.S. 19 and was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred at 11:37 p.m. The driver of the sedan, a 17-year-old woman from Tarpon Springs, suffered minor injuries.
