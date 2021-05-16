HUDSON – A 39-year-old Spring Hill man riding a bicycle was hit and killed Sunday morning on U.S. Highway 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
FHP reports state that the bicyclist was attempted to cross U.S. 19, south of Fulton Avenue, at approximately 6:20 a.m. As the bicyclist was crossing the highway from east to west, he was struck by a sedan driving northbound. The 76-year-old Tarpon Springs man driving the sedan reported minor injuries.
FHP troopers reported that the cyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
