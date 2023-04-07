A 40-year-old Zephyrhills man died of injuries as the result of a three-vehicle collision on U.S. 301 on Thursday evening, April 6, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
A sedan, a motorcycle and a bicycle were traveling north on U.S. 301, south of Alston Avenue, at 8:21 p.m. when the motorcyclist slowed for other traffic and was hit from behind by the sedan. The sedan then traveled to the outside shoulder and collided with the bicycle and a utility pole.
The driver of the sedan, a 75-year-old Zephyrhills man, had minor injuries. The motorcyclist, a 16-year-old Zephyrhills man, also suffered minor injuries.
The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital and later died of his injuries.
