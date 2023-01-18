A 42-year-old Dade City man died from his injuries after colliding with an unknown vehicle on Monday, Jan. 17, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
In a press release, the patrol said that at about 8:35 p.m., the vehicle was going west on Tait Avenue, east of Lee Avenue, and collided with a bicyclist traveling north across Tait Avenue.
Following the collision, the unknown vehicle fled the scene of the crash.
Transported to an area hospital, the bicyclist later died from injuries suffered during the crash.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Highway Patrol by calling *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.