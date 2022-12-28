A 28-year-old St. Petersburg man was killed early Wednesday morning, Dec. 28, after his bicycle collided with a Toyota Sienna, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
According to the report the 2020 Toyota Sienna was traveling east on County Road 54, and approaching 16th Street at about 5:10 a.m.
The bicyclist was traveling with no lights, and was traveling east on County Road 54 ahead of the Toyota.
The Toyota overtook and collided with the bicycle as the driver was unable to see the bicyclist. Following the collision, the Toyota came to a controlled stop.
The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The 25-year-old Zephyrhills man in the Toyota was not injured.
