A woman on a bicycle was killed Monday night after she was overtaken by a pickup truck, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
At about 11:09 p.m. on Monday, July 17, she was traveling north on U.S. 301, south of Mickler Road, in the outside lane without rear lights.
Also traveling north, the pickup truck overtook and collided with the bicyclist, who suffered fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.
The pickup truck’s driver, a 52-year-old Dade City man, was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.