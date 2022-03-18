A man from Masaryktown was killed early Friday morning after his bicycle was hit from behind, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release.
The man, age unknown, was riding his bicycle south on U.S. 41 and was in the right-turn lane approaching County Line Road at about 6:51 a.m. when the truck, a Ford F250, struck the bicycle.
The driver of the truck, a 34-year-old Clearwater man, was unable to see the bicycle.
The bicyclist suffered fatal injuries at the scene.
