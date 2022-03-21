A 31-year-old Land O Lakes man is in critical condition after an accident Saturday morning on Daly Mabry Highway, and police are seeking the driver of an unknown vehicle that hit the man and fled the scene.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol the vehicle was traveling south on Dale Mabry Highway, in the outside lane, south of US-41, at about 5:10 a.m. It overtook and collided with the bicyclist traveling along the outside shoulder, then fled the scene.
A motorcycle driven by a 57-year-old Brooksville man and also traveling south collided with the bicycle, which had come to rest in the travel lane.
The bicyclist was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.
