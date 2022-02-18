A 45-year-old Zephyrhills woman is in critical condition on Friday, Feb. 18, after she was struck on State Road 54, the Florida Highway Patrol reported in a press release.
According to the report, a sedan driven by an 85-year-old Zephyrhills man was going east on State Road 54, east of Bough Road, and the bicyclist was riding west in the eastbound bicycle lane. Another bicyclist, a 40-year-old man, was going east on State Road 54 in the eastbound bicycle lane.
As the bicyclists approached each other, the 40-year-old moved to the south shoulder of the road to allow the woman on the bicycle to pass, but while passing she lost control of the bicycle and fell over into the eastbound lane of State Road 54, where she was hit by the sedan.
The sedan’s driver and his 84-year-old passenger were not injured. The other bicyclist was not injured.
