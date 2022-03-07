Barclay Avenue brushfire damaged one vehicle

SPRING HILL – Hernando County deputies assisted Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services with a large brush fire in a wooded area behind Carriage Crossing Apartments on Barclay Avenue on March 5.
Some residents were evacuated from the apartments but soon were allowed back in. This area is close to Cortez Boulevard and Barclay Avenue. One vehicle was damaged by the fire.
The Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate the fire.
