Bank employee alerts HCSO to attempted check fraud

A man who tried to cash a check at a bank in Brooksville was arrested on Friday, July 15, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
The agency said that at 3 p.m. on that day deputies responded to the Capital City Bank at 7153 Broad St. in Brooksville in reference to a report of a forgery.
Bank employees said Edwin Denton Jr., 62, had presented a check for more than $2,000 to a teller in attempt to cash it. The teller became suspicious because the payee and the account holder both had out of county addresses.
The teller was able to contact the account holder by telephone, and he advised that the check was fraudulent.
Deputies spoke with Denton, a transient from the Orlando area, at the bank. He said a man named Rich Youngblood offered to pay him to help cash checks. Denton said Youngblood bought him a pair of jeans and then drove him from Orlando to the bank in Brooksville.
He said Youngblood's vehicle was a silver Dodge Ram 1500. No additional suspects were located at the scene.
Denton was arrested and charged with uttering a forged instrument. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where he's being held in lieu of a $2,000 bond.
