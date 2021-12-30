Backyard fire causes total loss of home

BROOKSVILLE — A home in the 27000 block of Simona Avenue was a total loss after a fire that started in the backyard spread to a shed and the home on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report from Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.
A neighbor called in the fire, saying the backyard was burning and it was spreading to a tree and a shed. Shortly after the shed caught fire, several propane tanks located in and around the shed ignited, catching the home on fire.
HCFES arrived within 6 minutes and reported heavy black smoke and fire from the home. Additionally, there was a large amount of fire in the backyard. Fire crews called for a second alarm based on fire conditions. The crews put out the fire within an hour.
The fire caused extensive damage to the home, resulting in a total loss. The homeowner and two occupants escaped without injury.
The Florida State Fire Marshall's Office investigated and determined that the fire was caused by unauthorized burning of yard debris. The homeowner and one occupant will be staying with family, and one occupant will be helped by the Red Cross.
HCFES responded with seven fire engines, five ALS medic units, one squad, one air truck,
two battalion chiefs, one administrative chief and the Fire Corps, for a total of 38
personnel. The city of Brooksville responded as part of automatic mutual aid
with one engine and one district chief, for an additional four personnel.
HCFES said that outdoor burning can be extremely hazardous when improperly supervised and a lack of fire prevention measures are in place.
Information about required setbacks under Florida Law can be found at https://www.fdacs.gov/content/download/4743/file/know_the_law.pdf
