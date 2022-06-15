A 62-year-old Wesley Chapel man was killed on Tuesday, June 14, when the ATV on which he was a passenger overturned on a private dirt road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The ATV was traveling east on a private dirt road, west of Fog Hollow Drive, at 4:28 p.m. when the driver failed to safely negotiate a left curve. As a result, the ATV overturned onto its right side and ejected both occupants, with the vehicle coming to final rest atop the passenger, who suffered fatal injuries at the crash scene.
The 61-year-old Wesley Chapel man who was driving suffered serious injuries.
