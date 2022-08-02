Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives continued the investigation into a shooting which occurred around 3 p.m. on July 21 at U.S. 19 and Darlington Road. Detectives identified both the shooter and the driver of the vehicle used to leave the scene of the incident.
The suspects were arrested over the weekend. The shooter is identified as Larudy Johnson, 17, and the driver is Chen Betancourt, 41.
Johnson was arrested after deputies responded to a call about a robbery in the Holiday area on July 30 around 6:30 p.m. His charges include attempted homicide and delinquent in possession of a firearm stemming from the shooting on July 21, as well as two counts of robbery with a firearm from incidents on July 30 to which deputies responded. Johnson also had 29 Juvenile Pick-Up Orders at the time of arrest.
Betancourt was arrested on July 29 for attempted homicide, as well as possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
