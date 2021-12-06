Arrest made in Thanksgiving Day shooting

BROOKSVILLE – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and faces eight counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, Dec. 6, in a press release.
Jamerson Marques Badger, who has five previous arrests (as an adult) in Hernando County, also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and is being held without bond.
Badger also was charged with violation of probation, as he is currently on probation in Citrus County.
The investigation is continuing, and additional charges are pending.
The Sheriff’s Office said that on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25, deputies were dispatched to the area of School Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in south Brooksville regarding a shooting.
Deputies learned that a male in a silver Chrysler 200 opened fire with an assault rifle on a group of people who were socializing outdoors. Other deputies spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle fleeing the general area, but the driver eluded deputies.
A short time later, deputies later located the Chrysler 200 abandoned in the parking area of the Freedom Gardens Apartment complex.
An investigation revealed that Badger was operating the vehicle and opened fire on the group.
On Dec. 1, detectives located and arrested Badger.
