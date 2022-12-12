Arrest made in shooting at Spring Hill apartment complex

A man who was not happy with the quality of some marijuana he bought at a Spring Hill apartment complex recently also was unhappy with the attitude of the seller, so he shot at the man’s car, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
He's in custody now at the county jail, charged with three counts of shooting into a vehicle and aggravated assault. He’s being held on $32,000 bond.
On Dec. 10, just after 6:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the Spring Haven Apartments, 220 Spring Haven Loop in Spring Hill, regarding shots fired within the complex. Shortly after the first call, operators answered a second 911 call from a male victim. He said his vehicle had just been hit by gunfire as he entered the apartment complex from Mariner Boulevard.
Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who said that as he drove into the complex he saw two males standing on the sidewalk. The victim then heard several gunshots and soon realized his vehicle had been hit. The victim was able to provide deputies with a physical description of both males. Deputies immediately began searching the area.
Investigation revealed one of the males may be a resident or a guest in the complex, only a short distance from where the shooting occurred. As deputies secured the crime scene and began canvassing the area, a male left the apartment at 306 Glen Ivy Terrace. He closely resembled the description of one of the suspects, previously provided by the victim.
Deputies detained the male along with two other males who were inside the apartment. All three males were brought to the HCSO for interviews.
While being interviewed by detectives, one of the individuals, identified as Isiah Jaheem Geigel, confirmed that he did in fact commit the shooting. Geigel said that he had previously bought some marijuana from the victim and was displeased with the quality of the product. Geigel confronted the victim earlier in the day regarding his concerns and was unhappy with the way the victim was handling the situation. Geigel felt the victim had "disrespected him."
In retaliation, Geigel decided to shoot at the victim but told detectives he had no intention of harming the victim; he just wanted to scare him. Geigel then told detectives where he hid the firearm after the incident occurred.
Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment at 306 Glen Ivy Terrace and located the firearm where Geigel told them it would be.
During the shooting, two other (unoccupied) vehicles in the complex were also struck by stray rounds.
Geigel, 19, was placed under arrest and charged as follows:
- Shooting Into a Vehicle (3 counts)
- Aggravated Assault
- Bond: $32,000.
Geigel, who is transient, remains in the Hernando County Detention Center.
The investigation continues.
If you have information on this case, please contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers. You will remain anonymous.
Hernando County Crime Stoppers can be reached by phone at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cellphone. You may also submit your tip via the internet at http://www.hernandocountycrimestoppers.com .
You will remain anonymous and also be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.
