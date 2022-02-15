Arrest made in June 2020 shooting in Brooksville

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Intelligence Unit located Kathy Redding Smith, 54.
Smith was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.
Two others had been arrested in the shooting that took place on June 21, 2020.
Galvin Bernard Smith, 46, was arrested during a traffic stop on Deltona Boulevard. He was charged with a weapon offense -- missile into a dwelling, attempted homicide -- attempted murder in the first degree (premeditated), and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.
His bond was set at $850,000 during his first appearance.
Gregory Lamont Smith, 48, was arrested during a traffic stop on Twigg Street in South Brooksville.
Gregory Smith, Galvin's brother, was charged with principal to attempted homicide -- murder in the first degree (premeditated) and principal to weapon offense -- missile into a dwelling.
His bond was set at $30,000 during his first appearance.
The victim in this case was expected to make a full recovery.
