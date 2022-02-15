Arrest made in June 2020 shooting in Brooksville

Kathy Redding Smith

 Photo courtesy HERNANDO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office Intelligence Unit located Kathy Redding Smith, 54.

Smith was arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact to attempted first-degree murder and taken to the Hernando County Detention Center, where she is being held in lieu of a $5,000 bond.

Two others had been arrested in the shooting that took place on June 21, 2020.

Galvin Bernard Smith, 46, was arrested during a traffic stop on Deltona Boulevard. He was charged with a weapon offense -- missile into a dwelling, attempted homicide -- attempted murder in the first degree (premeditated), and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon.

His bond was set at $850,000 during his first appearance.

Gregory Lamont Smith, 48, was arrested during a traffic stop on Twigg Street in South Brooksville.

Gregory Smith, Galvin's brother, was charged with principal to attempted homicide -- murder in the first degree (premeditated) and principal to weapon offense -- missile into a dwelling.

His bond was set at $30,000 during his first appearance.

The victim in this case was expected to make a full recovery.