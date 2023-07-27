The mystery of what happened to Jennifer Odom might be closer to being solved.
A suspect has been arrested in the abduction and slaying of a Pasco County girl in 1993, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhius said the morning of July 27.
Jeffrey Norman Crum, 61, is already serving two life sentences for sexual battery and attempted murder. He is charged in Hernando County with first-degree murder, kidnapping and sexual battery.
Crum currently is back in the Hernando County Detention Center. “He’s a bad individual,” with a criminal record dating back more than 40 years, Nienhuis said.
Over the last 30 years, countless detectives, law enforcers and volunteers have had a hand in this investigation, he added.
The story actually begins 13 months before Odom was abducted, Nienhuis said in a press conference at the Sheriff’s Office headquarters. Another girl who was getting off a school bus in north central Pasco County had been horribly attacked and sexually assaulted. She had injuries to her head and skull and was left for dead, but survived.
In 2015, Crum was charged in that case, in which a 17-year-old girl enrolled in Land O’Lakes High School’s special education program survived after family members found her in a pool of blood nearby behind an abandoned house south of Masaryktown.
Authorities said that after the girl got off the bus from school on Jan. 16, 1992, Crum took her by the arm and led her behind an abandoned house where he hit her head with a blunt object so hard it crushed part of her skull and caused her to lose part of her brain. When the former honor roll student and track and field participant recovered, she was paralyzed on her left side, investigators said.
In 2019, Crum was sentenced to life in prison in that case.
When Crum was implicated in that case, “he quickly, almost instantaneously became our number one suspect in the Jennifer Odom case,” Nienhuis said.
The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office got “biological material” from that assault and put it in a database.
After Odom’s kidnapping and slaying, eventually, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reached out and wanted to help. They scanned all the paperwork on the case, about 75,000 pages, Nienhuis said.
With a full DNA profile that was run through a national database, there were no leads, but the Florida Department of Law Enforcement found the profile and compared it to local DNA for close matches, and found a family member, the son of the suspect.
Hernando County Detective George Loydgren worked for years on the case, and credited help he received from PCSO and numerous other agencies and organizations across the country, as well as countless cold case volunteers.
Crum lived in the area where Odom was from and had a blue truck, Loydgren said.
State Attorney Bill Gladsen, of the Fifth Judicial Circuit, said he’s confident there’s enough evidence against Crum in the Odom case, and that it’s enough for the death penalty.
In May 2019, a story in the Spring Hill Beacon called it one of the most publicized cold case murder files in Hernando history.
On Feb. 19, 1993, Jennifer Renee Odom stepped off her school bus around 3 p.m., waved goodbye to friends, and started walking the short 200 yards to her home in the St. Joseph area of rural northeastern Pasco County. Children on the bus reported they saw a faded blue pickup truck slowly following Jennifer as she walked home. Jennifer, who was 13, never made it to her door.
In the following days, law enforcement equipped with police dogs and hundreds of volunteers scoured 60 square miles of rolling groves, pastures and woods surrounding Dade City, which is east of the St. Joseph community.
A red sweater, Hooters jacket and other clothes Jennifer Odom was wearing when she disappeared in 1993 have never been found. Her book bag and clarinet case were found in western Hernando County in 1995.
On Feb. 25, 1993, a man and woman searching an abandoned orange grove in southeast Hernando County found Jennifer. Her clothing, including a red sweater and Hooter's jacket, have not been found.
On Jan. 5, 1995, a couple hunting for scrap metal in a rural area of Hernando County discovered Jennifer's missing book bag and clarinet case.
There may be more victims of Crum, Nienhuis said.
“We are 100% confident there are people with more information who have not come forward before,” he said.
People with information should 352-754-6830 and ask for Loydgren.
Loydgren said the situation has been discussed with Odom’s family. After 30 years, it’s a lot for them to get through, he said.
“It’s a horrible act that occurred,” the detective said. “At least, this individual is going to pay for what he did.”
Material from the Tampa Bay Times and Suncoast News archives was used in this report.
