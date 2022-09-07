Arrest made in fatal Brooksville shooting

A man is in custody after another man was shot in or near the parking lot of a 7-Eleven store in Brooksville early Monday morning, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, Jonathan Mark Rentillo, 22, was charged with second-degree murder. He was previously arrested on Sept. 5 for the unlicensed carrying of a concealed firearm in connection with the shooting investigation.
Rentillo is currently incarcerated at the Hernando County Detention Center, where he is being held on a no bond status.
At about 1:12 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 5, deputies were dispatched to the area of 765 S. Broad St. in Brooksville in regard to a shooting. Several individuals called 911 to say a person had been shot. Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male victim who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Preliminary investigation revealed two adult males became engaged in a verbal altercation, which eventually escalated to one male shooting the other. The victim was flown to a local trauma center, where he later died.
