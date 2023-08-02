Arrest made in cookie store burglary

A former employee of a cookie store is in custody after his arrest on burglary and other charges, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.
On July 2, detectives began investigating a commercial burglary that occurred at Crumbl Cookie, 7069 Coastal Blvd., in Brooksville.
Evidence indicated the suspect entered the business through a side door and took money from a safe and then the cash register.
The suspect was described to be wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and red Crocs, carrying a brown and black backpack and wearing a black mask on his face.
Detectives spoke with the manager of the business, who advised the suspect was possibly Jacob Ortega, 18, a former employee, adding that while working at the store, Ortega always wore red Crocs and carried a brown and black backpack.
Video footage was collected from surrounding businesses, showing a vehicle in the area at the time of the burglary. Detectives believed the suspect may have been operating, or a passenger in, the vehicle.
On Aug. 1, detectives made contact with the owner of the vehicle at his residence. The owner told detectives he received a call from Ortega around 2 a.m. on July 20, requesting a ride to the Coastal Plaza (where Crumbl Cookie is located) so he could make a drug deal. The vehicle owner dropped Ortega off at the plaza and later picked him up near the Home Goods store.
The vehicle owner told detectives that several days later, Ortega told him that he (Ortega) had obtained money from Crumbl Cookie. The vehicle owner also told detectives that Ortega placed some of the money inside the vehicle to "hold on to."
With permission from the owner, detectives checked the vehicle to find a sum of cash in the glove compartment. The cash was taken as evidence.
Later on Aug. 1, detectives made contact with Ortega and he admitted to his involvement in the burglary. He said he still had codes to the door, safe, and register from when he was employed there, and used same to gain access the business and the cash.
Due to Ortega's confession, along with the physical evidence collected by detectives, he was placed under arrest, and charged with burglary structure (with a mask enhancer), grand theft and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
Bond is set at $12,000.
