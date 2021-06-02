HOLIDAY – A second pedestrian fatality occurred on U.S. Highway 19 June 1 in Pasco County, two days after a man was killed crossing the roadway in Port Richey.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 9:40 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. 19 and Alt. U.S. 19 in Holiday. Reports state a 38-year-old Port Richey woman was walking westbound across U.S. 19 north of the intersection when she was struck by an SUV driven by a 51-year-old Lutz man.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and later died from her injuries. The driver of the SUV did not sustain any injuries.
