Adult, child killed in fire at New Port Richey apartment complex

NEW PORT RICHEY — An adult and child were killed early July 4 in a fire at a New Port Richey apartment complex.
At approximately 12:20 a.m. Pasco County Fire Rescue received a call of an apartment fire at The Park at Ashley Place apartments.
When firefighters arrived, they reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the second floor of the building. Due to the size of the building, age of construction, and fire load, a second alarm was called by command, according to the agency.
Firefighters were alerted to the possibility of two people trapped inside and rushed up the stairs and into the apartment, where they found an adult and child. Firefighters quickly pulled the two from inside the fire and began to attempt lifesaving interventions. Both victims were rushed to local hospitals, where they were later pronounced dead, according to authorities.
Neither of the victims have been identified.
Investigators from Pasco County Fire Rescue, the Florida State Fire Marshal's Office, and the Pasco Sheriff's Office responded to the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
One firefighter suffered minor burns, was evaluated on the scene, but refused further medical care. It took firefighters approximately 30 minutes to get the fire under control.
