3 hurt as unruly patron ravages Brooksville bar parking lot

A 32-year-old man was faces battery and assault charges after deputies say he crashed his car into several vehicles and intentionally ran into a group of people after a disturbance in a Brooksville bar.
Three victims were hospitalized after the incident.
The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Rebar at 10123 Broad Street at 1:44 a.m. on July 16. A report states that Michael Murphy of Brooksville had caused a disturbance inside the bar and when being asked to leave, entered his truck and began doing doughnuts in the parking lot and then on Broad Street. Police say Murphy crashed into numerous vehicles and then purposely ran into a group of people standing outside the bar.
A passerby intervened as Murphy attempted to flee, using his vehicle to ram Murphy’s truck and causing it to crash into a guardrail. Deputies took Murphy into custody.
Two victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment of broken bones. A third victim was flown by medical helicopter to a local trauma center.
None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.
Murphy was charged with four counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was being held at the Hernando County Detention Center on $44,000 bond.
