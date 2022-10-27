2 Hernando garage fires extinguished

Firefighters responded to two separate garage fires on Oct. 22 and 23 in Hernando County, with the latter blaze resulting in the destruction of two classic Oldsmobiles. Both fires were contained to the garages and did not spread to homes.
Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services and the Brooksville Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 19000 block of Sterling Bluff Way at 3:58 p.m. on Oct. 22. A report states a 5-gallon gasoline jug and a box of Christmas decorations were in the area where the fire started. The fire was declared under control at 4:11 p.m.
One resident of the home was transported to a hospital for an injury not related to the fire. Some plastic and insulation foam from a garage door damaged the occupants’ vehicles.
Meanwhile, HCFES responded about 12:53 a.m. on Oct. 23 to a fire in the 8000 block of Pinehurst Drive in Spring Hill. They found heavy smoke and flames coming from two plastic sheds that contained fuel, paint and solvents behind the garage.
The fire spread to nearby grass, trees and a wooden dock, but was declared under control at 1:16 a.m. The classic cars were parked in the garage.
HCFES reminds the community to use caution when storing flammable liquids in enclosed areas such as garages and utility sheds.
