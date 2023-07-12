Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
The next meeting will be July 13.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
Free food distribution
DADE CITY — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Pasco Sheriff’s Charities, Farm Share, Pasco County NAACP, Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa Bay, the Gentlemen’s Course and the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco Inc. for a free community food distribution on Thursday, July 13.
It will be at the Boys & Girls Club of Lacoochee, starting at 9 a.m. It’s first come first served, so come out early.
The site is at 38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd. in Dade City.
Summer plant sale
The New Port Richey Garden Club one-day summer plant sale will be Thursday, July 13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Many varieties of plants will be available. Free bromeliads and free admission.
The event will be at 9810 Gary St. in Hudson.
Fresh Market at the Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Fresh Market is held at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The next market will be held July 15 and will showcase and support up to 100 vendors.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Suncoast Women in Networking meeting
NEW PORT RICHEY — Suncoast Women in Networking will hold a luncheon at Boulevard Beef and Ale, 6236 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey, on Tuesday, July 18. Networking begins at 11:30 a.m. Members, guests and visitors are welcome.
The speaker will be Kelly Steen, grant writer for The Volunteer Way. She will be updating us on The Volunteer Way's projects and upcoming events.
Luncheons are held on the third Tuesday of each month. To RSVP, call Myrtle Masten at 727-934-9993.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July through August hours will be 9 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Weight-loss group
HOLIDAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), one of the largest non-profit low-cost weight-loss organizations in the world, meets every Tuesday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the back building called the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free, and you will find the TOPS members encouraging, inspiring and motivational. Call the TOPS Chapter leader, John, with your questions at 210-865-1870.
The Market Elaine
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., will host The Market Elaine on Friday, Aug 4, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The open-air market, which is held the first Friday of each month, hosts more than 100 local, small business owners, live music, and fun.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 6-10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Yacht club hosts monthly meeting
HUDSON — The Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets the first Tuesday of every month at Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Victoria Drive.
The next scheduled meeting is Tuesday, Aug. 1. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the meeting will follow at 7:30 p.m.
The group is comprised of sailors, racers, cruisers and kayakers.
Boat ownership is not required. For more information, call 727-868-6365 or visit www.myhbyc.com.
National Geographic photographer presentation
ODESSA — National Geographic photographer Mac Stone will speak at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Starkey Ranch TLC to showcase and discuss his photography. His work captures the natural beauty of the Everglades, Florida Bay and America's swamps.
The event will be at 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa.
