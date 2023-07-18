Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July through August hours will be 9 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Weight-loss group
HOLIDAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), one of the largest non-profit low-cost weight-loss organizations in the world, meets every Tuesday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the back building called the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free, and you will find the TOPS members encouraging, inspiring and motivational. Call the TOPS Chapter leader, John, with your questions at 210-865-1870.
Comprehensive Plan workshop
The County’s Planning and Development Department will host its second series of public workshops. The Pasco 2050 Comprehensive Plan is a public workshop that defines the vision of the county for the future. It discusses the issues and opportunities identified during the first series of workshops and follow up with interactive exercises related to the vision for the future of Pasco County.
The Pasco 2050 Workshop 4 will be Monday, July 31, at 6 to 8 p.m., in the Community Center at Land O’ Lakes Heritage Park, 5401 Land O’ Lakes Blvd. No registration is required. For more information, visit www.Pasco2050.com.
The Market Elaine
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., will host The Market Elaine on Friday, Aug 4, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The open-air market, which is held the first Friday of each month, hosts more than 100 local, small business owners, live music, and fun.
Fresh Market at the Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Fresh Market is held at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The next market will be held Aug. 5 and will showcase and support up to 100 vendors.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 6-10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club Meetings
HUDSON — The Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets the first Tuesday of each month in the Sea Ranch Civic Center building at 13711 Victoria Drive off Sea Ranch Drive west of U.S. 19. Doors open on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. The club will also participate in the Coastal Cleanup on Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. to noon at the clubhouse.
For more information, call 727-868-6365 or visit www.myhbyc.com.
Coin Club of Pasco County
HUDSON — The Coin Club of Pasco County meets second Thursdays at the Elks Lodge, 9135 Denton Ave., Hudson.
The next meeting will be July 13.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the meeting will get underway at 6:30 p.m. An auction and a raffle are occasionally held. Light refreshments will be served. The club strives to educate its members with a monthly talk by a member on different topics of coin history or recent numismatic events. Visitors are welcome.
For information, call Chuck at 727-534-7597 or visit www.PascoCoinClub.com.
National Geographic photographer presentation
ODESSA — National Geographic photographer Mac Stone will speak at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, at Starkey Ranch TLC to showcase and discuss his photography. His work captures the natural beauty of the Everglades, Florida Bay and America's swamps.
The event will be at 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa.
Jazz at Starkey Ranch TLC
ODESSA — Florida Jazz Express will perform on Aug. 27 at 2 p.m. in the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center at 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Sponsored by Friends of Starkey Ranch TLC. Donations are appreciated.
For more information, visit www.pascolibraries.org
