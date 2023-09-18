Fall Wine Stroll
NEW PORT RICHEY — Dress in your 1920s best and join New Port Richey Main Street Inc. and participating businesses for the new and improved Wine Stroll on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 5 to 9 p.m.
Enjoy a variety of wine samples, a commemorative glass, entertainment and extended shopping hours.
Check-in stations are at:
• Dented Keg, 5500 Main St.
• The Hacienda, 5621 Main St.
• The Arcade, 5811 Main St.
• Three Quartz Moon, 5840 Main St.
Tickets are $25 with advance sales or $30 on day of event.
All tickets are pending proof of ID. Proper proof of identification in the form of current driver license upon check-in is required.
For more information, email director@nprmainstreet.com
Oktoberfest
The Deutschmeister Blas Band will entertain from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23., at the Starkey Ranch Theatre Library Cultural Center, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.
Sponsored by Friends of Starkey Ranch TLC. Come enjoy some beer and have some fun with a traditional German band.
Church dinner/dance
PORT RICHEY — King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey, will hold a dinner/dance the first and third Friday of each month, starting at 6 p.m. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Donation is $4. Food available for purchase at 5 p.m.
Karaoke night is also held on the fourth Friday of each month at 6 p.m. No entrance donation is needed. Soft drinks and snacks available.
Call 727-868-5744 for more information.
Music jams
• Each Saturday at 1 p.m. Margarees and Sonny Odens Combined Jam will be held at King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. 19, Port Richey. The music includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. For information, call 727-236-7836.
• A Country Music Jam is held each Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Kitchen on site, donations for food and drink. All donations given to the community center. Music selection is country to light rock. New musicians encouraged to join. For more information, call 727-534-8649 and ask for Don.
• Each Monday at 7 p.m. is the Monday Music Jam at Beacon Square Civic Association, 3741 Bradford Drive, Holiday. Music is country and light rock. Meals are available from 6 to 7 p.m., as supplies last. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $3 at the door; musicians are free. Plenty of seats, and a big dance floor. Proceeds go to the association. For information call 727-807-7007.
Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market
NEW PORT RICHEY — Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own at the Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market.
The market is held outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St., 9 a.m.-1 p.m. July through August hours will be 9 a.m. to noon.
The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. No charge to attend. Now accepting EBT/SNAP benefits.
Visit Tasty Tuesdays Facebook Page for more information.
Weight-loss group
HOLIDAY — TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), a nonprofit low-cost weight-loss organization, meets each Tuesday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday, from 3-4:30 p.m. in the back building called the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free. Call the TOPS Chapter leader, John, with your questions at 210-865-1870.
PSO mounted posse meet and greet
Join the Mounted Posse on Saturday, Sept. 30, for a day of fun and demonstrations, including search and rescue, drill formations and obstacle demonstrations. The posse is seeking new members, so if you’re interested in joining PSO’s Mounted Posse, this is the perfect opportunity to see what they do first-hand and talk with volunteers. There will be fun for everyone with food trucks and face painting available.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Pasco Horseman’s Association Arena, located at 13215 Fivay Road in Hudson.
Rotary Club Bollywood Gala
The Rotary Club of Trinity will hold its 26th annual gala at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Spartan Manor.
There will be performances by spinning canvas dancers and other entertainment.
For more information, contact Vish Singh at 727-688-0946 or vishsingh1952@gmail.com, or Katie McQuillan at 727-514-0566 or katie@profiledesigns.us.
Angelus Stock
Are you ready for live music, food, arts and crafts, and fireworks? It’s time again for Angelus Stock, happening Sept. 30, at 12413 Hudson Ave., Hudson.
Gates open at 11 a.m. Fireworks at nightfall presented by Patriotic Fireworks.
Tickets are $20 per carload, with festival style blankets and chairs welcome. Music will be provided by: The DooDads, Pfister-Pitts, Larry “Stretch” Mott, The Road Kings Remedy, The Bearded Brothers Band, and The Embry Brothers Band. For more information, contact Tammy Williams at 727-243-8293.
Hudson Beach Yacht Club meetings
The Hudson Beach Yacht Club meets the first Tuesday of every month in the Sea Ranch Civic Center building at 13711 Victoria Drive off Sea Ranch Drive west of U.S. 19 in Hudson. Doors open on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. meeting. Call 727-868-6365, leave your name and phone number for information. Visit the club’s website at http://www.myhbyc.com. It is an active group of kayakers, sailors and community minded folk. Boat ownership is not required.
The Market Elaine
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., will host The Market Elaine on Friday, Oct. 6, from 5 to 9 p.m.
The open-air market, which is held the first Friday of each month, hosts more than 100 local, small business owners, live music, and fun.
Fresh Market at the Shops at Wiregrass
WESLEY CHAPEL — The Fresh Market is held at the Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel, on the first and third Saturday of each month.
The next market will be held Oct. 7 and will showcase and support up to 100 vendors.
Boy Scouts craft fair
Boy Scout Troop 40 will host a craft fair from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.
It will be at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey.
Vendors wanted. Email Scouting.troop.40@gmail.com for more information.
Backyard Bazaar market
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Backyard Bazaar market takes place on the first Saturday of each month from 6-10 p.m., behind Ordinance One Bar on Nebraska Avenue.
The market will feature a rotating cast of artisanal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts and more.
Elfers Garden Club to meet
The Elfers Centennial Garden Club will meet Tuesday, Oct. 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Centennial Library Branch, 5740 Moog Road, in Holiday.
Baker House Tours (a cracker house built in 1882, free admission) will be hosted by the Elfers Centennial Garden Club on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon at the Centennial Library Branch, 5740 Moog Road, Holiday.
Dining in the Dark benefit
NEW PORT RICHEY — The Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind will hold is eighth annual Dining in the Dark on Friday, Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., at Heritage Pines Country Club in Hudson.
Dining in the Dark is an interactive reception where guests are invited to visit hands-on stations allowing them to step into the shoes of a Lighthouse client. At each station, guests are blindfolded and taught basic independence skills, including how to use a white cane and how to eat while wearing a blindfold. There will also be a delicious dinner, silent auction, and chance raffle. Dress is business casual. Sponsorships are available from $250 to $5,000. Individual tickets are $75 each. Visit www.lvib.org/events/dining-in-the-dark for more information.
Proceeds from Dining in the Dark are used to help the Lighthouse meet the need for programs and services provided to clients and their families. Since 1983, the Lighthouse has served tens of thousands of people who are visually impaired and blind. The mission of the Lighthouse is to educate, empower, and employ people who are visually impaired and blind.
Keep Pasco beautiful cleanup
Keep Pasco Beautiful holds a cleanup event the third Saturday of each month. The next Keep Pasco Beautiful Cleanup is scheduled for Oct. 21.
Last year, volunteers participated in 40 locations throughout Pasco County. Some 1,268 volunteers worked for 3,512 hours picking up 23.3 tons of trash.
The local cleanups, mobilized by Ocean Conservancy, are part of the largest worldwide volunteer effort on behalf of ocean health. Since 1986, the International Coastal Cleanup has captured more than 348 million pounds of trash with the efforts of over 17 million volunteers.
‘Saturday Sounds’ concert series
Pasco County Libraries will present Saturday Sounds at Starkey Ranch Theatre, 12118 Lake Blanche Drive, Odessa.
Several tribute bands are part of the lineup for the monthly concert series, spanning decades of music across various genres.
• Simply Tina on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. with powerhouse performances dedicated to the late Tina Turner
• Turnstiles on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m., a tribute to Billy Joel
• Elements on Dec. 16 at 7 p.m., the ultimate Earth, Wind and Fire tribute band
• Almost ABBA on Jan. 20 at 7 p.m., the songs of the legendary ABBA
• Gary West — For the Love of Cash on Feb. 17 at 7 p.m., reimagined classics of Johnny Cash and other country music legends
Tickets are $13 each, plus taxes and fees. Buy them online at https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/pascolibraries/buy-tix. All shows are first come, first seated.
Outside foods and drinks are not allowed at any performance. The Starkey Ranch Friends of the Library will offer light refreshments for a cash donation.
