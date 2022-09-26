BROOKSVILLE – In response to Brooksville’s continued workforce challenges and as a way to give back to its hard-working employees, Spherion Staffing and Recruiting in Brooksville has announced the launch of its second annual Spherion Works Sweepstakes Campaign.
Through last year’s inaugural sweepstakes campaign, Spherion awarded 150 prizes to its employees, and helped nearly 15,000 job seekers across the nation find and stay at career opportunities.
This year as employee retention continues to challenge Brooksville’s workforce and economic unsettlement is impacting the community, Spherion is relaunching the campaign to support its clients and give back to its employees who help better the communities they work and live in.
The 2022 Spherion Works Sweepstakes campaign launched on Sept. 19 and runs for six weeks, concluding on Oct. 28. The announcement of the national grand prize winner will take place the week of Oct. 31.
Spherion Brooksville employees active on assignment and in good standing will earn entry into the sweepstakes during the campaign. Winners will be randomly selected from Spherion’s 200-plus offices nationwide for the chance to win exciting prizes, which include:
● $500 weekly cash prizes – 36 winners each week; and a guaranteed winner at every Spherion location
● One weekly grand prize
Week one grand prize: $1,000
Week two grand prize: $2,000
Week three grand prize: $3,000
Week four grand prize: $4,000
Week five grand prize: $5,000
Week six grand prize: $6,000
● One national grand prize – a 2022 Ford Maverick truck
