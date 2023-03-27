Home goods retailer Tuesday Morning is closing stores across the nation — including several in Tampa Bay and one in Spring Hill.
The Spring Hill store is in the Nature Coast Commons, 1377 Wendy Court.
The Texas-based chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February and seeks to restructure the company by getting rid of stores with low traffic. Instead, the retailer will focus on stores that perform well in “core” and “heritage” markets, the company said in its filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tuesday Morning currently has 487 stores in 40 states.
“The Company believes this targeted approach to winding down unprofitable and underperforming stores will position Tuesday Morning to emerge from bankruptcy with a profitable, cash-generating store fleet that serves its most engaged and loyal customers,” the SEC filing said.
Tuesday Morning is closing 24 stores in Florida, according to its website, and everything is on sale. It does not state when the stores will close. Almost all of its stores in the Tampa Bay area are listed to shut down except for the one at Lithia Square Shopping Center in Brandon.
