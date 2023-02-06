Pulte buys 253 acres in Spring Hill for homes

SPRING HILL – Pulte Homes has closed on more than 253 acres of land in the Hernando County community of Spring Hill to build a master plan featuring a variety of homesite sizes. Caldera at Sterling Hill will be adjacent to the popular Sterling Hill master-planned community.
Caldera will feature 809 homes on a mixture of 40-foot, 50-foot and 60-foot wide lots. Land development permits are expected to be finalized in the summer with home building slated to start in early 2024.
“Hernando County is an extremely popular market for prospective homebuyers,” said Sean Strickler, West Florida Division President. “The area not only offers an affordable alternative to the Tampa market but is conveniently located to downtown Tampa Bay with everyday conveniences and popular outdoor attractions nearby. Caldera is one of the final large undeveloped tracts of land in Spring Hill and we are incredibly excited to bring it to market.”
The community will feature a variety of resort-style amenities including a community clubhouse with pool, children’s playground, sports courts, a dog park, and passive parks with plenty of green spaces.
Students who live in Caldera will attend Pine Grove Elementary, Powell Middle and Central High School. Charter schools and daycares are also nearby.
Prices are coming soon. For more information, visit Pulte.com/Caldera.
