BROOKSVILLE — PDQ, a fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Brooksville at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 10.
It’s at 14069 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
To celebrate the opening, PDQ is hosting a round-up giveback campaign that will benefit Derrick Brooks Charities, a nonprofit that provides youths with educational programs and opportunities to develop a cultural and social vision within the Tampa Bay area. The campaign will run at 30 Central and West Florida PDQ locations from July 10 through Aug. 7, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Brooks’ nonprofit organization.
This is PDQ’s 17th location in the Tampa Bay area, and 46th in Florida.
Menu items include PDQ’s chicken tenders, made-to-order sandwiches, fresh salads and hand-spun milkshakes.
The facility offers curbside pickup, in-restaurant dining, a drive-thru, delivery and catering for any function. Operating hours are seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Guests can register for MyPDQ points online or in the app to receive three free tenders with their first purchase.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.