BROOKSVILLE — PDQ, a fast-casual chicken restaurant, is opening its newest location in Brooksville at 11 a.m. on Sunday, July 10. 

It’s at 14069 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.

To celebrate the opening, PDQ is hosting a round-up giveback campaign that will benefit Derrick Brooks Charities, a nonprofit that provides youths with educational programs and opportunities to develop a cultural and social vision within the Tampa Bay area. The campaign will run at 30 Central and West Florida PDQ locations from July 10 through Aug. 7, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit Brooks’ nonprofit organization. 

This is PDQ’s 17th location in the Tampa Bay area, and 46th in Florida.

Menu items include PDQ’s chicken tenders, made-to-order sandwiches, fresh salads and hand-spun milkshakes.  

The facility offers curbside pickup, in-restaurant dining, a drive-thru, delivery and catering for any function. Operating hours are seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. 

Guests can register for MyPDQ points online or in the app to receive three free tenders with their first purchase. 