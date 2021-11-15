Marker 48 Brewing to celebrate six years of great beer on Nov. 20

WEEKI WACHEE -- Since November 2015, the folks at Marker 48 Brewing in Weeki Wachee have been making and serving delicious craft beer to the local community and visitors from all over the world who drop by as part of their adventures on Florida’s Nature Coast.
On Saturday, Nov. 20, the brewery will open its doors to mark its six-year anniversary with a daylong party to celebrate the occasion and thank its customers for their continued support.
The event will feature live music and special beer releases throughout the day.
Marker 48 is the dream come true for local couple and co-owners Tina and Maurice Ryman — longtime homebrewers and craft beer fans. And six years after opening the craft brewery in a former auto-repair shop, they can hardly believe what it has become.
“It still feels as good as day one getting to brew beer for a living, be a steward of the community and getting to meet the most amazing people,” Tina Ryman said. “We’re humbled every day that people walk through our doors to support us and the brand we have watched grow over the last six years.”
Beer, wine, seltzer, sangria and cider will be sold on a token system — $5 per token, each good for a full pour or two half-pours. Those who spend $20 or more on drink tokens can purchase an anniversary glass for only $5 — 50 percent off the full price. Soft drinks and bottled water also will be available.
Multiple food trucks will be on site all day, including The Barnyard, Nina’s Cucina Woodfire Pizza and Big Tony’s South Philly Cheese Steaks & More.
Bands scheduled to play on the beer garden stage are brewery favorites The Contenders (12:30-2:30), Electric Woodshed (3-5:30), Stonegrey (6-8:30), and Actual Bank Robbers (9-11:30)
There will be special tributes throughout the day for DeShun, a musical artist who performed regularly at Marker 48 and is dearly missed by all his family, friends and fans.
The brewery asks that attendees please do not park in the lots of fellow businesses Tire Kingdom or Weeki Wachee Car Wash. Brewery parking will be clearly marked, but using Uber, Lyft or taxi services to and from the event is recommended to keep the roads safe and the parking issues down.
Admission is free to the party, which will run from noon to midnight. Children are welcome during the day, but the management would prefer adults only after 9 p.m.
For more information, visit the event page at https://bit.ly/Marker48SixYears.
