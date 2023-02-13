BROOKSVILLE — The excitement was pumping through the new EPIC Fitness facility on Cortez Road in Brooksville on Jan. 28.
The gym actually opened in early January, so this was the formal opening with a ribbon being cut and a certificate from the Chamber of Commerce.
“This location has really exploded, so it’s good,” said co-founder Kelly Unger. “We’re at almost 500 members in 28 days.”
The location at 20126 Cortez Blvd. is in a former gym, and EPIC has filled it with its own branded workout equipment. There also are special rooms for classes and other workouts, and on Jan. 28 there were lots of people using the equipment and getting help from the staff.
Among the modifications they made was to knock down a wall to create an open fitness area, she said.
“Now we have something literally for everyone here,” she said.
Co-founder Ryan Unger said the company’s St. Petersburg facility has close to 600 members.
“We have two more franchises that will be coming out shortly, probably in the next four to six months,” Ryan Unger said. The new one is not a franchised location.
Dwayne Haugabrook said he’s been a bodybuilder for 25 years and he likes the company’s new facility. He’s a member of all of Epic Fitness’s gyms.
“They definitely have all the tools to get the job done,” he said. “It’s good that they have different locations and a different variety of equipment.”
He’s also owned gyms, he said.
“If you have an interest if health and fitness, I think you should try it out,” he said.
