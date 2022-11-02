TARPON SPRINGS — What exactly is a “Moonberry Mercantile?”
Or, more specifically, what would you actually find in a Moonberry Mercantile & Trading store?
For both residents and visitors of Tarpon Springs, that name now represents a newly opened environmentally friendly, non-toxic houseware goods retail store at 101 W. Court St.
Moonberry Mercantile is also part of the retail rebirth of Tarpon Springs’ downtown commercial district.
“I am glad that I am a part of it,” says store owner and operator Jessica Knutson. “I want to keep it — the Tarpon Springs commercial business district — momentum going.
“I want to be a special place where the community can get what they need,” Knutson said.
Knutson, who opened for business in July, says her store offers a line of environmentally conscious products for the home, the tools for purposeful, slowed-down living.
“We provide everyday sustainable items that are made from low-impact materials, as well as slow living,” Knutson said.
“Slow living — things that take time to make,” Knutson added.
The store opens daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
And while Knutson’s retail tagline is “slow made” and “slow living,” she is anything but, expressing a passion for environmentally safe products that are naturally made, and hopefully locally sourced.
“Slow living,” Knutson says, means using household goods typically produced with natural materials and in some instances, manufactured by hand.
“It’s OK to have a slow-living lifestyle,” Knutson said. “I am going to make it cool again to not be so busy.”
“The whole idea is, it is reusable, it is made sustainably by someone’s hands,” Knutson added.
Hand-crafted products are Moonberry Mercantile’s moniker, with items ranging from wool dryer balls to a wooden kitchen rolling pin.
The store’s wide-ranging inventory also includes products tailored for the garden, bathroom and kitchen, a line of children’s books penned and illustrated by local authors, and a line of clothing from a local Pinellas County supplier.
Moonberry Mercantile’s natural and non-conventional product line also includes shampoo, toothpaste, facial scrub, men’s grooming products such as “beard oil,” along with natural, non-toxic household cleaners.
Other products include hand-made soaps, toothpaste, reusable paper towels, coconut-fiber brushes, locally made honey, elderberry-based syrup and raw-natural milk from a local diary.
“Not only should we not be flushing toxins down the drain, but we should be watching what we put into our own bodies,” Knutson said.
A native of Northern California, Knutson’s background is in non-profits. She relocated here with her family in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic.
While in northern California, Knutson put her product line on Etsy. Then, moving to Florida, she first launched her Moonberry Mercantile online, selling items on Instagram.
Knutson says her eclectic eco-friendly product line — culled from online research — is safe, natural, hand-made, often unique, and preferably, locally sourced.
“That’s whomever locally I can get in here that fits in what I want as a supplier,” Knutson said.
Moonberry Mercantile’s target audience: an environmentally conscious customer who is looking for off-the-beaten path naturally, sustainably made products.
“They’re reusable, sustainable, hand-crafted products for the home,” Knutson said.
“The idea with eco products, is that they are not cheap, but that you are going to use them over and over,” Knutson said. “Eco means home. This is how the eco-movement started, to have a sustainable home.”
Knutson just added a “refill station” section to the store where customers can replenish their supply of a variety of household cleaning products they can refill in a container and take home.
“I’m trying to meet people where they are on the on the eco-natural produce scale,” Knutson said. “And hopefully planting the seed to be more environmentally conscious.”
Another one of Knutson’s merchandising mantras: “No plastic.”
Moonberry Mercantile also offers several lines of consumable products from nature, that includes raw milk, and fresh honey from “Bayshore Bees,” and household wax candles made in Clearwater.
“Anything that is sustainably made, anything that I can get locally, I want to supply it,” Knutson says.
The store’s alliterative name, Knutson says, comes from the children’s doll dubbed “Moonberry Sparkleberry” she sewed by hand to represent her daughter’s personality.
“As a child, she always looked and pointed at the moon,” recalled Knutson. “And she’s always loved berries from then to now.”
Moonberry Mercantile’s actual store location may also have a celestial — or maybe astrological — connection.
Previously a yoga studio that Knutson once frequented, she says that by happenstance she heard the store space was available.
Now, with her store fully stocked in a high-profile downtown location, Knutson is looking forward to her first holiday retail season and to meeting a steady line of first-time customers.
“I know that I have to be patient,” Knutson said. “But I really cannot wait.”
Moonberry Mercantile’s Facebook Page is: www.facebook.com/moonberrymercantile.
