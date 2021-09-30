WEEKI WACHEE — Marker 48 Brewing is starting the taps flowing again with craft beer and a popular monthly market event.
According to a press release, Market at Marker 48 gives local vendors, artisans and craftspeople an opportunity to hawk their hand-crafted wares to the community.
The first market of the season will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, and will feature 35 to 40 vendors set up around the brewery and in the spacious beer garden. There will be no national beer brands — only local, said Tina Ryman, a co-owner who founded the brewery in 2015 with her husband, Maurice Ryman.
“We love being able to support local makers and farmers at our monthly market and giving our customers an opportunity to shop and support local,” Tina Ryman said.
In addition to the market, local food trucks Dang Good Sushi and Nina Cucina’s Wood Fire Pizza will serve fresh food, and local musician Zach Stringer will perform from 2 to 6 p.m.
Behind-the-scenes brewery tours will take place at 3, 4 and 5 p.m. The tour costs $8, which includes a full pour of anything served behind the tasting room bar and a full-size pint glass with the Marker 48 logo to take home.
There also will be plenty of delicious craft beer, wine, sangria and seltzers for refreshment.
The next two Markets at Marker are scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 14, and Sunday, Dec. 12, just in time for the holidays. More will be scheduled after that, so keep track on Marker 48 Brewing’s Facebook page.
Marker 48 Brewing is a 15-barrel craft brewery with a 32-tap tasting room in Weeki Wachee, founded by Hernando County natives Maurice and Tina Ryman. Regular hours are Wednesday, noon to 9 p.m.; Thursday, noon to 9:30 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 7 p.m. The address is 12147 Cortez Blvd. (S.R. 50), Weeki Wachee, FL 34613. Phone: (352) 606-2509.
