Company building headquarters in Pasco County

NVGTN is a 3-year-old athletic wear online retail company started by husband and wife Brett and Ashleigh Schneggenburger in their studio apartment. Since launching, the company has seen tremendous growth and needed a new headquarters location they could grow and expand in. The company recently purchased property in the Trinity Corporate Center and plans to invest $15 million in a 100,000-square-foot facility to house both their customer service and fulfillment operations.
They will be adding at least 30 new full-time positions.
“Brett and Ashleigh have an ambitious entrepreneurial spirit. They have turned their small at-home start-up into a very successful company in such a short time, and that is something we embrace and are thrilled to welcome to Pasco County,” said Bill Cronin, president and CEO of the Pasco EDC. “I look forward to building our relationship with NVGTN and to continue to see them grow and flourish.”
“On behalf of myself and the other commissioners I would like to welcome NVGTN to Pasco County,” said Kathryn Starkey, chairman of the Pasco County Commission.
