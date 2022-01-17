Canadian developer buys Brooksville golf course

A Canadian developer and operator of golf course communities has acquired the World Woods Golf Club in Brooksville, and has big plans for it.
According to a press release the company, Cabot, will change the name to Cabot Citrus Farms. It’s the company’s first development in the U.S.
“I couldn’t wish for a better location for our first U.S. development,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot, a company based in Toronto, in the press release. “The property is a nature lover’s paradise that rivals the most spectacular sites I’ve seen across the world. We are excited to build upon the amazing legacy established at World Woods and forge a new path for Cabot Citrus Farms as a vibrant golf and residential community that showcases the SunshineState’s abundant natural offerings.”
The property, at 17590 Ponce de Leon Blvd. (U.S. 98), occupies 1,200 acres on the north side of the road.
“World Woods was established by Yukihisa Inoue in 1993 and quickly garnered acclaim for its two championship golf courses, Pine Barrens and Rolling Oaks, and impressive practice facilities,” the release said.
Pine Barrens was previously a mainstay on the World Top 100 list, while Rolling Oaks remains one of the top courses in the state.
The development will continue under the World Woods name and renovations will start in the spring. in the near term and begin renovations in spring 2022.
“Cabot Citrus Farms will open in 2023 with world-class amenities including two revitalized 18-hole courses, a par-3 course, a new clubhouse and practice facilities with a putting course and driving range,” the release said. “The search is currently underway for golf course architects to improve the overall playing experience and bring out the best of this spectacular site.”
For more information, visit www.cabotcitrusfarms.com.
