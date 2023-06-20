PASCO COUNTY — It’s time to get your cameras out and capture the beauty of Pasco County.
Gulfside Healthcare Services is currently hosting its annual public photo contest, with winning snapshots to grace its 2024 calendar.
Once printed, the calendars will be sold at the Gulfside Hospice Thrift Shoppes to help raise funds for hospice care and other patient programs. Past calendars have featured sights of the county, wildlife and sunsets.
Photographers can submit up to five photos for consideration.
All photos submitted must be taken in Pasco County and be sizeable for horizontal printing at 12 inches wide by 9 inches high.
To view the full list of entry guidelines and submit your photos, visit gulfside.org/calendar-contest.
The contest deadline is Monday, July 31. Winners will be notified by Sept. 1.
For more information visit www.gulfside.org/calendar-contest or contact Kirsty Griffin, director of public relations, at 727-845-5707 or publicrelations@gulfside.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.