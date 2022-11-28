While Stage West is preparing its next show, "La Cage Aux Folles," for January, there are two offerings in December.
Join Jake Hunt and his talented performers for a Christmas Variety Show at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and then see the Dibaile Dance troupe perform the retelling of the Christmas story through song and dance at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.
Tickets are available online at www.stagewestflorida.com, at the box office window or by calling the theater at (352) 683-5113.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.