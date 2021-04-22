SAFETY HARBOR — Shawn Mullins will perform Saturday, May 1, on the outdoor stage at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.
Mullins will perform two shows at the center. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. show. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door if available. Visit safetyharborartandmusiccenter.thundertix.com. Social distancing is being practiced at the venue. Event organizers ask attendees to wear a face mask and follow safety guidelines. Those who feel sick should stay home.
For venue information, visit shamc.org.
After a series of indie record releases, Mullins’ critical breakthrough came when 1998 “Soul’s Core” album shot him to fame on the strength of its Grammy-nominated No. 1 hit, “Lullaby,” followed by AAA/Americana No. 1 “Beautiful Wreck” from 2006’s “9th Ward Pickin’ Parlor.” His song “Shimmer” was used in promotion of the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney and was included on the “Dawson’s Creek” soundtrack. He co-wrote “All in My Head” which was featured in episode one of the hit TV sitcom “Scrubs.”
Mullins also co-wrote the Zac Brown Band’s No. 1 country tune “Toes.”
In early 2002, Mullins formed super group the Thorns with Matthew Sweet and Peter Droge. Mullins’ most recent album, “My Stupid Heart,” was released in 2015, the theme of which, Mullins says, can be summed up most succinctly by the song title, “It All Comes Down to Love,” the guiding force behind just about every song on the album.
Mullins always performs songs from “Soul’s Core” in his live sets, including “Lullaby,” “Gulf of Mexico,” “Twin Rocks Oregon,” “Shimmer” and “Anchored in You.” The song arrangements have evolved through the years as he continues to perform them live and grow as an artist. For the 20th anniversary of the album, Mullins revisited the music on “Soul’s Core,” recording two new versions of the album. He called the project “Soul’s Core Revival.” This was not a remix or a remaster of the original, but rather brand new recordings with new arrangements of the songs — one album will be new stripped-down solo performances, some on guitar, some on piano and maybe one a cappella and the second will be a new studio recording with his full band, Soul Carnival. The album was released in 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.