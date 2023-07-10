NEW PORT RICHEY — Details of the works to be performed aren’t yet finalized, but Richey Community Orchestra has set the dates, and wants to make sure potential patrons don’t make other plans.
The orchestra, which has been entertaining music aficionados for decades, gives only one performance of each offering, so it wants to make sure those who enjoy its performances — which range from classical to pop to musical theatre, and feature not only its talented artists but also guest performers, get a heads up on dates for its 2023-24 season.
Concerts will be: Nov. 12, Feb. 11 and April 14 at River Ridge High School in New Port Richey, and Dec. 10, March 10 and May 12 at Spartan Manor in New Port Richey.
