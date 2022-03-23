NEW PORT RICHEY — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Chasco Fiesta is back this year celebrating 100 years of festivities and fun with 10 days of food, fun, and entertainment. Activities include a street parade, boat parade, a carnival, a Native American festival, and a bowling tournament.
Let’s not forget about the music: This year’s Chasco Fiesta will feature 10 nights of live performances showcasing a different genre of music every night. The nightly concerts will be presented at Sims Park, Grand Boulevard and Bank Street in New Port Richey. There will be a $5 fee to enter the park.
This year’s music lineup will get underway with a performance by Grammy-nominated Rhett Walker Friday, March 25, during the JOY FM Family Night. The show will run from 6 to 10:30 p.m.
According to a press release from Provident Label Group, in his career Rhett Walker has released three albums, including 2012’s “Come to the River,” “Here’s to the Ones” in 2014, and his most recent project, 2020’s “Good to Me.” Walker received a Grammy nomination for the single “When Mercy Found Me,” and is a three-time GMA Dove Awards nominee, having earned nominations for New Artist of the Year, Rock/Contemporary Album of the Year and Rock/Contemporary Song of the Year.
His latest single, “Gospel Song,” follows the release of “Believer,” Walker’s most successful career radio single to date. “Believer” spent 23 weeks in the Top 10 at Christian radio. He’s toured with many of the biggest names in Christian music, such as MercyMe and Newsboys, and has appeared multiple times on the Grand Ole Opry.
On Saturday, March 26, Hotel California will perform a salute to the Eagles. Also playing as part of the festival’s Tribute to Rock lineup will be New Port Richey’s own five-piece powerhouse the Bearded Brothers, along with Sonegrey, and Jam Jones. The Tribute to Rock will run from 3:30 to 11 p.m.
A Bay Area Showcase will be presented Sunday, March 27, 1 to 9 p.m. The concert will include performances by Odyssey Road, the Embry Brothers Band, the Peyton Monarch Band, and the Moses Greyhound Band.
On Monday, March 28, Native American musicians and storytellers will take the spotlight from 4 to 10 p.m. In addition to a River Spirit Play, performers will include Shelly Morningsong & Fabian Fontanelle, and Lowery Begay.
Head on down to Sims Park on Tuesday, March 29, for Happy Hour with the Black Honkeys, running from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Black Honkeys first hit the stage in August of 2000. Guitarist Joe Sanders and Phil Esposito sat down and started talking about the project. Sanders was big into the J. Geils Band, Hendrix and the Stones. Esposito loved that too, and he also had a love for the old Motown and R&B of the ’60s and ’70s. It was a good fit.
According to the band’s website, they started rehearsing in September 2000 and did their first show at Club More in Clearwater on New Year’s Eve of 2001.
Almost 20 years later, the band has traveled around the world and released three CDs. They are a fan favorite in the Tampa Bay area. The long-standing lineup still includes Sanders and Esposito along with Steven Tanner, drummer; Greg Czinke, guitarist; Terry Clark, trumpet; Scott Myers, trombone; Nicole Simone, vocalist; Billy Summer, guitarist; and Gumbi Ortiz, percussionist.
The Schoolhouse Jazz evening on Wednesday, March 30, will feature performances by a high school jazz band as well as Phase 5. The concert runs from 6 to 10 p.m. The following evening, on Thursday, March 31, Bluesmasters hits the stage to entertain festivalgoers. Attendees can expect sets by Julie Black and Dave Eichenberger as well as Derek St. Holmes, best known as the vocalist and rhythm guitar player for Ted Nugent's early solo career. A salute to ’80s Rock is on tap for Friday, April 1, from 7 to 11 p.m. The lineup will include tribute bands Chicago Rewired and REO/Survivor.
For the final two nights of Chasco Fiesta, Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will bring in some big names to help mark the 100-year anniversary of this Pasco tradition.
Ruth Eckerd Hall on the Road will present country recording artist Chase Bryant and special guest Drew Baldridge on Saturday, April 2, at 7 p.m.; and Night Ranger with special guest Fire & Ice on Sunday, April 3, at 7 p.m.
General admission tickets for the Chase Bryant concert are $10. Reserved seats are priced at $40 and $20. VIP tickets are priced at $60 and include a premium seat and two beers.
General admission tickets for the Night Ranger concert are $20. Reserved seats are priced at $55, $45 and $25. VIP tickets priced at $79 include a premium seat and two beers.
Tickets for both shows are available at Ruth Eckerd Hall’s Raymond James central ticket office, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. Tickets will also be available day-of-show at the ticket office at Sims Park. In addition, wristbands priced at $5 will be available for purchase for entrance to day-of events on Saturday, April 2; and Sunday, April 3, and include general admission to the concerts. These wristbands will only be sold at the ticket office at Chasco Fiesta at Sims Park.
Chase Bryant grew up dreaming of a life in music, inspired in part by his grandfather, who performed with Roy Orbison and Waylon Jennings, and his uncles, who co-founded the chart-topping band Ricochet. Those dreams came true faster than Bryant could have anticipated, though, and by the age of 21, he already had two Top 10 singles and tours with Brantley Gilbert and Tim McGraw. Recorded in the aftermath of a season of darkness and despair, Bryant’s album “Upbringing” is an honest portrait of struggle and resilience from a songwriter finally learning to love and trust himself, flaws and all.
Opening for Chase Bryant is special guest Drew Baldridge, who has achieved success across all aspects of his career and is doing so on his own terms. With over 60 million total catalog streams, Baldridge has carved his own independent path and continues to reach milestone after milestone. He has released four songs in 2021 alone — all of which he co-wrote. His latest release, “She’s Somebody’s Daughter,” has become a viral sensation with over 50 million TikTok impressions.
Signed to Sony Music Publishing, Baldridge is also an accomplished songwriter with more than 300 songs under his belt. When he is not creating music, Baldridge is on the road performing on his headlining Baldridge & Bonfires Tour.
Night Ranger features Jack Blades on bass and vocals; Kelly Keagy on drums and vocals; Brad Gillis on lead and rhythm guitars; Eric Levy on keyboards; and Keri Kelli on lead and rhythm guitars. Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed across more than 4,000 stages, and captivated a radio audience that exceeds 1 billion, Night Ranger has both epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era.
Their popularity is fueled by an impressive number of instantly recognizable hit singles and signature album tracks, including legendary titles such as “Sister Christian,” “Don’t Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” and “(You Can Still) Rock in America.”
Presented along the banks of the beautiful Pithlachascotee River, the Chasco Fiesta is one of the longest-running and known events in Pasco County. For details on this year’s celebration, along with a complete event schedule, visit chascofiesta.com.
