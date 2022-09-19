Live Oak Theatre announces ‘Orient Express’ cast

The Live Oak Theatre is pleased to announce its cast for “Murder on the Orient Express.”
The renowned murder mystery will run from Sept. 23 to Oct. 9. For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company, or to reserve seating or Flex passes, visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org, email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org, or call 352-593-0027. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
The cast is Kevan Richards as Hercule Poirot, Christopher Richards as Monsieur Bouc, Caitlyn George as Mary Debenham, Kaiden Rossier as Colonel Arbuthnot, Lindsay McTague as Princess Dragomiroff, Dawn Hester as Greta Ohlsson, Katie Marra as Countess Andrenyi, Kimberly Morse as Helen Hubbard, Greg Mys as Ratchett, Jacob Ivie as Hector MacQueen and Ian Moorhouse as Michel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.