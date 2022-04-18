Seats for Alice and the Looking Glass are only available for the evening of April 29 and the matinee and evening of April 30 at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Seats are $15 for adults and $8 for children ages 13 and under, when accompanied by an adult. Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.
For reservations, go to https://liveoaktheatre.square.site/, liveoakboxoffice@gmail.com or call 352-593-0027.
Loosely inspired by Lewis Carrol’s “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass,” “Alice and the Looking Glass” is Live Oak Theatre’s original interpretation of Alice’s story. Keeping with the Live Oak tradition of providing positive theatrical experiences for the whole family, Live Oak Theatre invites you to take a trip with Alice down the rabbit hole and through the looking glass in this original musical adaptation of Alice and the Looking Glass.
This full-length production builds on the story debuted in last year’s season with new songs and additional characters. The first act includes two new songs and the brand-new second act takes place in a whole new realm of Wonderland where things are not exactly as they seem. Will she survive? Will she make it back in time for tea? Find out when you join us for Live Oak Theatre’s Alice and the Looking Glass.
Audiences will enjoy Acorn Theatre performers’ rendition of original songs such as “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Bat,” “Rabbit Hole” and “Wonderland.”
