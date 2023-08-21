Live Oak Theatre announces casts for ‘Fiddler on the Roof’

BROOKSVILLE — Live Oak Theatre will present the classic “Fiddler on the Roof” from Sept. 22-Oct.22 at the Carol & Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd.
There are two casts. One, dubbed the Orange Cast, has Richard Rossiter as Tevye, Dawn Hester as Golde, Gwyneth Mitten as Tzeitel, Riley Mantonya as Hodel, Adelle Richards as Chava, Linda Campo as Yente, Ben Staley as Motel, Gideon Mantonya as Perchik, Elijah Torres as Fyedka, Hal Hester as Lazar Wolf, Vince Vanni as the Rabbi, Julie Hofstede as Fruma Sara, Lenia Staley as Grandmother Tzeitel and Kyle Staley as the Constable.
The Yellow Cast has David Sanborn as Tevye, Victoria Sanborn as Golde, Lindsay McTague as Tzeitel, Stephania Torres as Hodel, Danielle Boyd as Chava, Ann Sanborn as Yente, Eli Oliberi as Motel, Christopher Richards as Perchik, Elijah Torres as Fyedka, David Waterman as Lazar Wolf, Vince Vanni as the Rabbi, Randi Olsen as Fruma Sara, Beth Umstead as Grandmother Tzeitel and Kyle Staley as the Constable.
The ensemble for both casts are Abby DePriest, Chris Hall, Grace Hall, Michele Hall, Julie Hofstede, Jewel Ivie, Addie Ladouceur, Ava McCoy, Daxon McCoy, Ava McKissock, Cecilia McKissock, Maria McKissock, Nina McKissock, Ian Moorhouse, Stephen Rees, Nick Ritenis, Isabella Rossiter, Leona Rossiter, Sophia Rossiter, Samantha Sanborn, Faith Sanchez, Maria Santiago, Cherilyn Staley, Kyle Staley, Lenia Staley, Christina Torres, Daniel Torres, Nehemiah Torres, Valerie Torres, Aaron Trombley, Lucas Trombley and Beth Umstead.
The Orange Cast will perform on Friday, Sept. 22, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 30, at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
The Yellow Cast will perform on Sunday, Sept. 24, at 2:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 29, at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 1, at 2:30 p.m.; and Saturday, Oct. 7, at 2:30 p.m.
For more information about the Live Oak Theatre Company, or to reserve seating or Flex passes, email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org, call 352-593-0027 or go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org.
Visit on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.