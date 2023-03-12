Live Oak Theatre allowed two more performances of ‘Sound of Music’

Because of the low availability and high demand for seating to its production of “The Sound of Music,” the Live Oak Theatre received additional performance rights for a matinee performance on Saturday, March 18, and an evening performance on Thursday, March 30.
Seating for these performances as well as limited seating for some additional performances are available by visiting https://liveoaktheatre.square.site/, by emailing boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org, or by calling 352-593-0027.
Advanced seats for The Sound of Music are $25 for adults, $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult ticket. Advanced prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance. Twenty-four hours prior to showtime, ticket prices increase by $5 for adults and children.
