BROOKSVILLE — Joseph Pulitzer has a problem.
The Spanish-American war is over, circulation is down, revenue is down and New York City’s trolley workers’ strike is nearly over after three weeks.
What to do?
His brilliant idea is to squeeze the “newsies,” the boys (and a few girls) who fan out through the city and hawk his newspapers to commuters for a few pennies of profit to support themselves and their families.
Instead of charging the kids 50 cents per hundred papers, they’ll have to pay 60 cents.
It’s time to teach them a lesson about free enterprise, capitalism and hard work, Pulitzer decides, and – he tells his staff – they’re kids. What can they possibly do except eat the higher cost?
He’s in for a heck of a surprise.
At a recent rehearsal, a group of eager and energetic youths and adults went through the first act of “Newsies” under the direction of Andi Sperduti Garner, with assistance from Vince Vanni. This was their first time “off-book,” meaning no scripts on stage. Performers should know their lines by now, but sometimes needed a reminder.
Garner said everything is going well and she has a lot of energy.
“The kids have been asking for this for years,” she said of “Newsies.” “When we felt like the kids were ready to dance, we’re doing it.”
She’s willing to do something beyond the standard “42nd Street,” “The Producers” and “A Chorus Line” range of musicals, and go with something family friendly like “Newsies.”
“It’s kind of a classic,” she said. “And I think ‘Newsies’ appeals to kids.”
They’ve come a long way since the first rehearsals, Garner said, and rehearsals will be more often in the next couple of weeks.
The Live Oak setup is different from most theaters. There’s a stage, of course, but it’s small. Most of the performance takes place in a space surrounded by seats on three sides. Sit carefully; you don’t want to trip a performer as he or she is going through a dance number or racing to another part of the performance space.
And it’s a little unnerving. Sometimes they’re looking right at you, just a couple of feet away.
Vanni loved adding little bits of information. One pretty female “newsie” who stopped in front of us, he said, “is a second-grade teacher.”
He’d call out comments: “Good!” he said to performers several times. “Louder!” he called to a couple of performers whose voices didn’t project right.
You have siblings performing together, Vanni said, and parents playing the adult roles.
There’s such a deep pool of talent, he said, that there are two groups of players for some roles in “Newsies,” so who you see depends on what night you attend.
Some nights, you just might see County Commissioner John Allocco playing Joseph Pulitzer, getting a shave from the Italian barber, inveighing against “socialist” Gov. Teddy Roosevelt for changing football, and deciding to squeeze the newsies, and the next night it will be Greg Mys in that role
Allocco’s daughters, Alannah and Lexi, play Bowery beauties and newsies, too.
One of the youngest characters in “Newsies” is Les, played by Cam Kennedy, 11. Les and his brother have to learn the trade after their father is hurt on his job and laid off. Jack teaches Les how to gain sympathy to sell papers, and at one point Jack announces that it’s time to sell the “papes,” and “This kid ain’t getting’ any younger!”
“You have nerves at first. It’s always nervous going into any show,” Kennedy said. “You kind of just get out there and you totally feel OK once you figure out where you’re supposed to be.”
In the first group to perform, the characters of Jack, the leader of the newsies and their strike, and Katherine, the crusading female journalist who takes up their cause, are played by married couple Matt Romeo, 22, and Bethany Romeo, 21. A romance develops during the musical among the characters, but you can see the chemistry between the two in their performances in the rehearsal. Kaiden Rossiter as Jack and Gwyneth Mitten as Katherine are in the second group.
“There’s a lot of energy,” Matt Romeo said. “A lot of dance numbers.”
Bethany’s Katherine is the daughter of Joseph Pulitzer, but she’s trying to make her own way in journalism under a pen name, and to get more serious news stories.
“I love the show,” she said. “I’ve actually done it once before. It’s really fun playing her.”
At this point, things are still rough around the edges. The microphones the performers wear needed adjusting, sometimes feedback drowned out dialogue and one actor had trouble donning a piece of a costume.
The next group needed to show more energy, Garner said.
Ticket sales are so robust, Vanni added, they’re considering asking permission to add more performances.
Steven Rees plays the Italian barber, Roosevelt and a Keystone Kop who chases the young newsies. With the actors not having the scripts and knowing their lines, they can concentrate on acting, he said.
“I think it’s going great,” Rees said. “A lot has happened in the last couple of rehearsals. You get to some point where you think it’s not going to ever come together.”
It’s a “G-rated” musical that you can take the kids to, Vanni said.
However, beware; your children might go on strike for more allowance money and fewer chores.
