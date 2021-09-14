BROOKSVILLE — A musical about a baker and his wife going on a journey to get a curse lifted is the premise behind Live Oak Theatre’s production of “Into the Woods.”
Tickets are now on sale for the musical that will be presented from Oct. 15 to Oct. 31 at the Carol and Frank Morsani Center for the Arts, 21030 Cortez Blvd., Brooksville.
Seats are $20 in advance for adults and $8 for children 13 and younger, when purchased with an adult. Prices at the door are higher, the theater said in a news release.
There will be Friday and Saturday evening shows at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 p.m.
“‘Into the Woods’ is a musical with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by James Lapine,” the press release says. “It features a baker and his wife as they embark on a journey through the woods to lift a curse. They interact with several well-known fairytale faces like Cinderella, Rapunzel, Prince Charming, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (from Jack and the Beanstalk), and more on their way toward their Happily Ever After. However, the show doesn't stop there; like life, it goes on, and audiences get to see the Happily Ever Aftermath.”
Vince Vanni, a co-founder, vice president, marketing director and drama coach at Live Oak, is very enthusiastic about this production.
“We’re not typical of everybody. We put our Live Oak spin on it,” he said. “We never do anything that you can’t bring the whole family to.”
Vanni said the show will be in the main theater, which can seat 60 to 65 socially distant, and about 130 in normal seating.
“This show is a fascinating morality tale,” said director Kyle Marra. “These characters all enter the woods, which represent the world, giving little thought to the choices they make along the way, or the consequences associated with those choices. It is an amazing journey to watch unfold, and the life lessons are incredibly valuable.”
“I’ve loved the show since I was 10 years old, and I was fascinated with how Sondheim was able to take all of these characters from old stories and throw them all together in a way that makes sense in a hilariously fun and awesome way,” said choreographer Andi Garner. “I love it, it is charming when it needs to be, and it has heart when it needs to.”
“I feel like adults who choose to take their kids to see the show will leave with several great discussion topics about life, choices, and growth,” Marra said.
Flex Passes also are available for the Live Oak 2021-2022 season. For more information, go to www.LiveOakTheatre.org, email liveoakboxoffice@gmail.com, call 352-593-0027 or check out its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
