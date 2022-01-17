Live Oak offers extra Monday acting class

BROOKSVILLE -- Beginning Jan. 31, Live Oak Conservatory will offer students ages 8 to 18 an extra class in acting. The class has been added at the request of parents and students to accommodate the late dismissal of so many Hernando County schools.
“Acting from Advanced to Beginner” with Vince Vanni is now also held from 6 to 7 p.m. on Mondays.
Acting students on all levels will be challenged. This class will allow students to explore a wide range of creative ways to improve their acting skills. The class will involve scene study, characterization, line interpretation, developing accents, directing, leadership, public speaking skills, and much more. Through a variety of fun projects and exercises, those who wish to learn to direct, or even create scenes, will be able to earn the opportunity.
Extensive information is provided on the Live Oak Theatre & Conservatory website. Visit www.LiveOakTheatre.org/conservatory. To contact the Live Oak Conservatory email LiveOakConservatory@Gmail.com or call (352) 593-0270. Follow Live Oak on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/LiveOakTheatre.
