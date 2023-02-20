Until noon on March 1, you may reserve seats for Live Oak Theatre’s two spring musicals for only $40 for adults and $15 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult reservation.
Buy a FLEX Pass for “The Sound of Music” and the Acorn Theatre production of “Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.” Then, at your leisure, choose the dates you wish to attend.
To buy Flex passes, go to https://liveoaktheatre.square.site/. To reserve your dates, email boxoffice@liveoaktheatre.org or call 352-593-0027.
“The Sound of Music” will be performed from March 17 through April 2.
“Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.” will be performed from May 5 through May 21.
Friday and Saturday evening shows are at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m.. Doors open approximately 30 minutes before showtime.
Advanced seats for only “The Sound of Music” are $25 for adults, and $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult reservation.
Advanced seats for only “Singin’ in the Rain, Jr.” are $20 for adults, and $10 for children 13 and under with the purchase of an adult reservation.
Advanced prices are available up to approximately 24 hours before each performance. Twenty-four hours prior to showtime seat prices increase by $5 for adults and children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.